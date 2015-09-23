India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday as a selloff in commodities dragged down materials companies while Volkswagen suppliers’ shares dropped following the German carmaker’s emissions scandal.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index retreated on Tuesday as weaker oil and metals prices weighed on commodity stocks, while motor insurer and repair group AA slumped after posting lower earnings.

TOKYO - Japanese markets are shut through Wednesday.

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SINGAPORE - The dollar hit its highest in nearly three weeks versus a basket of currencies on Wednesday, while the yen held on to broad gains made overnight as persistent worries over a slowdown in China dampened risk sentiment.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as lingering worries about the global economy triggered a selloff in stock and commodity markets worldwide and revived safe-haven demand for lower-risk government debt.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold struggled on Wednesday to recover from two days of losses as the dollar jumped to its highest in nearly three weeks on expectations the Federal Reserve would hike U.S. interest rates this year.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was near its lowest level in four weeks on Wednesday and was at risk of falling further after a heavy sell off in the previous session fuelled by worries China is facing a hard landing.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices edged up early on Wednesday after U.S. crude stocks were estimated to have dropped last week, stripping some supplies out of an oversupplied market that has seen prices more than halve since June 2014.

(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)