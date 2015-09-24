FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 24, 2015 / 3:22 AM / 2 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended down slightly on Wednesday, led by losses in materials and energy shares as weak Chinese and U.S. factory data added to growth worries.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index recovered on Wednesday from a slump in the previous session, as rising oil prices led to gains by energy stocks.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as Japanese markets reopened after a three-day national holiday to face news of weak Chinese and U.S. factory performance.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - The Hang Seng Index down 0.8 percent.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro clung to broad gains early on Thursday, having rallied after the head of the European Central Bank downplayed the need for further monetary stimulus any time soon.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday as data showing an expected slight fall in euro zone manufacturing growth reduced anxiety about global growth that was briefly heightened by a dismal reading on China’s economy.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

PLATINUM

SINGAPORE - Platinum rose on Thursday, snapping a four-day rout that took it to its lowest in 6-1/2 years on fears demand from the auto industry, where the metal is used in diesel catalysts, could take a hit following the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper was steady above a four-week low on Thursday as renewed concerns over weak demand growth from top consumer China darkened the metal’s outlook against a backdrop of ample supply.

For a full report, click on

- - - -

OIL

SEOUL - Oil prices pared some losses on Thursday after sharp falls overnight on an unexpectedly large buildup in U.S. gasoline stocks and seasonally tepid demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
