India Morning Call-Global markets

------------------(8:15 a.m India Time)----------------------- Stock Markets S&P/ASX 200 4,105.90 +32.28 NZSX 50 3,530.415 +37.03 DJIA 12,504.48 +135.10 Nikkei 8,718.6 +84.7 NASDAQ 2,847.21 +68.42 FTSE 5,304.48 +36.86 S&P 500 1,315.99 +20.77 Hang Seng 19,103.77 +181.80 SPI 200 Fut 4,109.00 +37.00 CRB Index 289.80 -0.63 Bonds US 10 YR Bond 1.753 +0.01 US 30 YR Bond 2.8223 +0.014 Currencies EUR US$ 1.2787 1.2792 Yen US$ 79.38 79.42 Commodities Gold (Lon) 1591.16 Silver (Lon) 28.43 Gold (NY) 1591.3 Light Crude 92.63 --------------------------------------------------------------- Updates with Tokyo and Hong Kong figures. EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday to snap a six-day losing streak on the S&P 500, rebounding from equities' biggest weekly drop in almost six months, but Facebook slumped in its second session after a disappointing debut. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.25 points, or 1.09 percent, at 12,504.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 20.78 points, or 1.60 percent, at 1,316.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 68.42 points, or 2.46 percent, at 2,847.21. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index halted a week-long slide on Monday, as investors stumped up the courage to buy in on the dips of badly beaten equities, although the murky outlook for global growth kept gains to a minimum. London's blue chip index closed 36.86 points higher, or up 0.7 percent at 5,304.48, having fallen 5.5 percent last week on persistent concerns over the implications of a possible Greek exit from the euro and worries over debt-laden Spanish banks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose in early trade on Tuesday, continuing Monday's technical correction as investors picked up bargains after last week's flurry of aggressive selling, triggered by concern over a deepening euro crisis. The Nikkei climbed 0.9 percent to 8,709.86, while the broader Topix stepped up 1 percent to 732.62. For a full report, double click on ------ HONG KONG-Hong Kong shares were set to open higher on Tuesday, bolstered by strength in Chinese growth proxys that were spurred by some short covering after a relief rally in European and U.S. markets overnight. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.74 percent at 19,061.4. The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start up 0.85 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The euro held firm on Tuesday as market players reduced their bets against it, taking note of the chances that Wednesday's informal meeting of European leaders may produce measures to bolster investor confidence in the currency zone. The euro stood at $1.2808, almost flat from late U.S. levels but keeping some distance from four-month low of $1.2642 hit last Friday, tackling technical resistance at $1.2811 from a tenkan line on its daily Ichimoku charts. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries eased in price on Monday as investors took profits after a recent rally that was sparked by fears over a worsening of the European debt crisis and ahead of $99 billion in new debt supply scheduled for this week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields last week had dipped to near the lowest level in at least 60 years as investors looked for new information over how European leaders will address a possible Greek exit from the euro zone. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE- Gold traded little changed on Tuesday, as investors await a European Union summit that is expected to discuss fresh action to solve the region's debt crisis that has been threatening global growth. Spot gold was little changed at $1,592.89 an ounce by 0039 GMT. U.S. gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,593. Market participants will focus on a European Union summit on Wednesday where French President Francois Hollande is expected to promote the idea of mutualised European debt, an idea that Germany has opposed. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SHANGHAI - London copper futures rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, supported by hopes top consumer China is exerting efforts to reinvigorate its economy, helping the metal recover some ground after losing more than 7 percent so far this month. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8 percent to $7,792 a tonne by 0223 GMT, after hitting a one-week high of $7,816 earlier. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose for the first time in four sessions on Monday as China's premier called for more economic stimulus and a G8 summit supported Greece's remaining in the euro zone while ratcheting up pressure over Iran's nuclear program. In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $108.81 a barrel, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)