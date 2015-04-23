FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-New Zealand/Australia Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0724/2124 GMT)----------------------
 Stock Markets                                                  
S&P/ASX 200    5,844.77   +7.28  NZSX 50        5,757.91  -35.71
DJIA          18,058.69  +20.42  Nikkei        20,187.65  +53.75
NASDAQ         5,056.06  +20.89  FTSE           7,053.67  +25.43
S&P 500        2,112.93   +4.97  Hang Seng     27,827.70 -106.15
SPI 200 Fut    5,486.00  +40.00  TRJCRB Index     223.69   +2.91

 Bonds                                                          
AU 10 YR Bond     2.531  +0.000  US 10 YR Bond     1.954  -0.018
NZ 10 YR Bond     3.380  -0.020  US 30 YR Bond     2.648  -0.006

 Currencies (Prev at 7pm NZST)                                  
AUD US$          0.7780  0.7727  NZD US$          0.7594  0.7550
EUR US$          1.0822  1.0690  Yen US$          119.53  119.81

 Commodities                                                    
Gold (Lon)      1185.75          Silver (Lon)      15.87        
Gold (NY)       1186.90          Light Crude       57.48        
----------------------------------------------------------------
Overnight market action with latest New York figures.

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Nasdaq Composite, the U.S. market index most
closely associated with technology stocks, closed at an all-time
high on Thursday, surpassing a 2000 record set just before the
dotcom crash.
    The Nasdaq Composite added 20.89 points, or 0.41
percent, to 5,056.06. The Dow Jones industrial average 
rose 20.42 points, or 0.11 percent, to 18,058.69, the S&P 500
 gained 4.97 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,112.93 and 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top equity index pushed higher on
Thursday, boosted by a bump-up for utilities stocks just two
weeks before a general election, while mining stocks also
outperformed.
    The FTSE 100 closed up 0.4 percent at 7,053.67
points, near a record high of 7,119.35 reached on April 16. The
index is up 7.4 percent so far in 2015.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei benchmark stock index closed 0.3.
percent higher, having touched a 15-year intra-day high in
morning trade, as investors bought large-cap and securities
shares seen as undervalued and presenting strong earnings
prospects.
    The Nikkei ended at 20,187.65, and off an the early
high of 20,252.12.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    SYDNEY - Australian stocks are likely to open higher on
Friday following a mildly positive lead from Wall Street, but
softer metals prices could weigh on mining shares.
    Local stock index futures climbed 0.5 percent to
5,862.0, a 17.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index.
    - - - - 
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    NEW YORK - The dollar was knocked lower on Thursday by a
decline in U.S. new-home sales fanning worries about U.S.
economic growth, while the euro rose more than 1 percent on
waning fears of a Greek default.
    The euro was last up more than 1 percent against the
dollar at $1.0835. The dollar was down 0.3 percent against the
yen to 119.52 yen. The British pound was up 0.02
percent against the dollar at $1.5061.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday with
benchmark yields retreating from 3-1/2 week highs as investors
stepped back in the bond market a day after a broad selloff in
Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields fell
3.5 basis points to 1.937 percent after hitting 1.993 percent on
Wednesday, which was the highest in 3-1/2 weeks, according to
Reuters data.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold rose from a three-week low on
Thursday, following its biggest drop in over a month on
Wednesday, as the dollar retreated on weaker-than-expected U.S.
economic data.
    Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,197.35 an ounce by
1831 GMT, after touching its lowest since April 1 at $1,183.65.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Industrial metals prices softened on Thursday after
a weak Chinese manufacturing survey reinforced worries about
demand, while aluminium was also pressured by news China will
remove export taxes on rods and bars.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange sank
to $5,864.50 a tonne, its lowest since March 20, from
Wednesday's last bid of $5,910. It closed at $5,940 a tonne.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil prices settled up 3 percent on
Thursday, hitting 2015 highs, while U.S. gasoline reached
5-month peaks after Saudi Arabia and its allies maintained a
bombing blitz in Yemen that heightened concerns about the
security of Middle East oil supplies.
    U.S. crude settled up $1.58, or 2.8 percent, at
$58.02 a barrel. Its session peak of $58.41 was a 2015 high.
    U.K. North Sea Brent, a global benchmark for oil,
finished up $2.12, or 3.3 percent, at $64.85 a barrel. Its
session high was a 2015 peak of $65.58.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
