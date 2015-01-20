FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

Morningstar puts Fidelity Worldwide multi fund under review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Research group Morningstar said on Tuesday it put the bronze rating of Fidelity Worldwide’s multi-asset strategic fund under review after an announcement that manager Trevor Greetham would be giving up his role as manager of the fund.

“Mr Greetham’s long experience in asset allocation and his Investment Clock model -- a proprietary macroeconomic model based on his research on the relationship between markets and the economy -- were key to Morningstar’s positive view on the fund,” Morningstar said in a statement.

Morningstar said its would meet the new managers of the fund “to understand their future plans”.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise

