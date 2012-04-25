FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morningstar's 1st-qtr profit falls on higher costs
#Market News
April 25, 2012

UPDATE 1-Morningstar's 1st-qtr profit falls on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.40 vs $0.44 last year

* Q1 rev up 6 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Investment research firm Morningstar Inc reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs.

First-quarter net income fell to $20.1 million, or 40 cents per share, from $22.5 million, or 44 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $160.8 million.

Total operating costs rose 8 percent to $130.4 million.

The Chicago-based company’s shares, which have risen more than 6 percent year-to-date, closed at $63.28 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

