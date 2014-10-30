FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Morningstar Investment adds 2 portfolio managers to London team
October 30, 2014

MOVES-Morningstar Investment adds 2 portfolio managers to London team

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Morningstar Investment Management group, a unit of Morningstar Inc, said it hired Clemence Dachicourt and Marina Jelesova as portfolio managers, based in London.

Dachicourt will be a senior investment consultant and portfolio manager, while Jelesova will be an investment consultant and portfolio manager, Morningstar Investment said in a statement.

Dachicourt joins from La Francaise AM, the investment management business of French bank Credit Mutuel Group.

Jelesova joins from investment consulting firm Redington Ltd, where she was asset liability management and investment strategy associate. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)

