BRIEF-Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American to receive crude oil from Permian Basin
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
July 5 Investment research firm Morningstar Inc named Jason Dubinsky chief financial officer, effective July 24.
Dubinsky was most recently senior vice president and chief financial officer of planning and central operations for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
Dubinsky will report to Kunal Kapoor, Morningstar's chief executive officer. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Trafigura signs agreement with Plains All American Pipeline to receive crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi, Texas
MEXICO CITY, July 5 Mexico's central bank on Wednesday called an auction to be held on Thursday to renew $200 million worth of foreign exchange hedges that expire in 63 days. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)