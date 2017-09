Jan 29 (Reuters) - Morningstar Investment Management Group, a unit of Morningstar Inc, appointed Mark Watson as director of UK Intermediary Sales for its discretionary managed portfolios service.

Watson, who has over 17 years of financial services experience, has been working as head of sales at Brooks Macdonald Group Plc, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)