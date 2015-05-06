FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-MOVES-Morningstar hires Tim Greening as chief corporate credit officer
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Morningstar hires Tim Greening as chief corporate credit officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove words “from Fitch” in headline and paragraph 1. Rewrites paragraph 3 to conform)

May 6 (Reuters) - Investment firm Morningstar Inc hired Tim Greening as its chief corporate credit officer.

Greening will oversee the internal control structure, rating methodologies and criteria, and the review of quantitative models for Morningstar’s corporate credit research team.

He was most recently a group credit officer of North American corporates at Fitch Ratings. He has over 35 years of experience in credit analysis, finance, portfolio management, economics, teaching, and consulting. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.