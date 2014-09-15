FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco's Managem H1 net profit falls 29 pct
September 15, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Morocco's Managem H1 net profit falls 29 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Morocco’s biggest mining holding Managem posted a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders to 151 million Moroccan dirhams ($17.6 million) as global prices fell.

Managem, which is controlled by the Moroccan royal family’s holding company SNI, produces gold, silver, cobalt and copper in Morocco and Gabon and recently won contracts to search for gold in two mineral-rich areas of Sudan.

$1 = 8.5639 Moroccan Dirhams Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter

