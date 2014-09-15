FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morocco's Managem H1 net profit falls 29 pct
#Intel
September 15, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Morocco's Managem H1 net profit falls 29 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add details)

RABAT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Moroccan miner Managem posted a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit attributable to shareholders to 151 million Moroccan dirhams ($17.6 million) on Monday hurt by as global prices fell.

Controlled by the Moroccan royal family’s holding company SNI, Managem produces gold, silver, cobalt and copper in Morocco and Gabon and recently won contracts to search for gold in two mineral-rich areas of Sudan.

The company said it was hit by a 25 percent drop in silver prices, a 10 percent fall in gold prices and an 8 percent drop in copper over the first six months of 2014.

Shares in Managem were down 3.30 percent on the Casablanca stock exchange following the results.

The company said it started copper production in its Omerjane mine, and had discovered an additional silver deposit of 171 tonnes of metal in Imider.

Managem has ended gold extraction in the southern Akka gold mines after reserves fell to non-viable levels, leading to the loss of around 300 jobs.

It will increasingly focus on copper following the discovery two years ago of a copper deposit of around 1.15 million tonnes in the same area, increasing total copper reserves to 8 million tonnes.

Consolidated sales rose slightly to 1.89 billion dirhams from 1.87 billion in the first six months of 2013.

$1 = 8.5639 Moroccan Dirhams Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Mark Potter and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
