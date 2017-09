TRIPOLI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Addoha, Morocco’s biggest property developer by market value, posted a 2.1 percent rise in first-half net profit to 608 million dirhams ($69.86 million), the company said in a statement on Friday.

$1 = 8.7034 Moroccan dirhams Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely