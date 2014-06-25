First house of Moroccan parliament approves Islamic finance law

RABAT, June 25 (Reuters) - The first house of Morocco’s parliament approved on Wednesday a bill regulating Islamic banks and Islamic debt issues for private companies after months of delays.

The vote paves the way for a final vote in the second parliamentary house in the coming weeks.

“The bill has passed (the first house) by 75 votes and no one was against it,” Said Khairoune, the head of Parliament’s economics and finance committee, told Reuters. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi: editing by John Stonestreet)