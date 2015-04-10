FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thirty-one people killed in bus crash in Morocco
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 10, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Thirty-one people killed in bus crash in Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, April 10 (Reuters) - At least 31 people were killed and nine seriously injured near the southern Moroccan city of Tan-Tan when a bus collided with a truck on Friday, the state news agency MAP reported.

Most of the victims were killed by the fire that broke out on the bus straight after the crash, local media said. The bus was heading from the capital Rabat to Laayoune in Western Sahara.

Road accidents have been on the rise in Morocco since car ownership nearly doubled in the last 15 years. Official statistics say an average of 10 people die every day in traffic accidents.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.