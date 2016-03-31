FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco's bourse suspends trading in Alliances Development
March 31, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Morocco's bourse suspends trading in Alliances Development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 31 (Reuters) - Morocco’s financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading in property company Alliances Development on Thursday pending an important announcement, a source from the regulator said.

The move came in the last day of the three months in which the company should have announced its 2015 results.

The company issued a profit warning earlier this month, saying that 2015 results are expected to show a widening loss citing restructuring debt plan and economic slowdown in the North African kingdom. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alexander Smith)

