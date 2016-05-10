FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco bourse suspends trading in property company Alliances Developpement
May 10, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

Morocco bourse suspends trading in property company Alliances Developpement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, May 10 (Reuters) - Morocco’s financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading in property company Alliances Developpement on Tuesday pending its 2015 results announcement, sources from the regulator and the company said.

The results are expected to show a widening loss due a restructuring debt plan and economic slowdown in the North African country, company sources said.

Alliances had delayed the results announcement for more than a month. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by David Goodman)

