Moroccan property company Alliances Developpement posts record loss in 2015
May 10, 2016 / 7:35 PM / a year ago

Moroccan property company Alliances Developpement posts record loss in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, May 10 (Reuters) - Moroccan property developer Alliances Developpement posted a record net loss of 1.8 billion dirhams ($187 million) in 2015 due to a debt restructuring and the economic slowdown in the North African country, it said on Tuesday.

Alliances’ debt reached 7.3 billion dirhams, down from 8.5 billion dirhams in 2014, Ahmed Ammor, managing director of Alliances Development, said.

“It (the loss) is exceptional, our restructuring plan aims to reduce debt to 3.5 billion dirhams and return to profit at the end of 2016,” he told Reuters by telephone.

Morocco’s financial market watchdog AMMC suspended trading in the company’s shares on Tuesday pending the 2015 results announcement. The company had delayed its results announcement by more than a month, saying it wanted time to refine its debt restructuring plan. ($1 = 9.6334 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

