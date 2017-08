RABAT, March 31 (Reuters) - Moroccan property developer Alliances Developpement posted a net profit of 144 million dirhams ($14 million) in 2016, recovering from a record loss of 1.8 billion dirhams in 2015 after a debt restructuring.

Alliances' debt dropped by 50 percent to 1.78 billion dirhams in 2016, from 3.43 billion dirhams in 2015, the company said in a statement published in L'Economiste newspaper on Friday. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; editing by Alexander Smith)