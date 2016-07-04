Delphi, Linamar to build new plants in Morocco-minister

CASABLANCA, July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's Linamar Corp will build a 2.7 billion dirhams ($280 million) plant in Morocco to make engines' parts, Moroccan industry minister said on Monday.

Moulay Hafid Elalamy said U.S. auto parts maker Delphi will also launch a new factory making electrical distribution systems and a research and development center in the North African kingdom.

The Moroccan minister was speaking in a press conference where he announced Morocco's new investment charter to boost the country's emerging industry.