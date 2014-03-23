FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco's major banks, BMCE, BCP, plan Islamic subsidiaries-sources
March 23, 2014

Morocco's major banks, BMCE, BCP, plan Islamic subsidiaries-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 23 (Reuters) - Two of Morocco’s biggest banks, BMCE and BCP are preparing to launch Islamic subsidiaries as the Moroccan parliament discusses a bill regulating Islamic banks and sukuk issues, banking sources said.

Parliament’s approval will be the last step before fully-fledged Islamic banks can be established in Morocco, whether they are subsidiaries of domestic banks or foreign owned, a measure which could attract more Gulf Arab investment. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Patrick Markey and Keiron Henderson)

