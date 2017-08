RABAT, March 7 (Reuters) - Attijariwafa Bank, one of Morocco's biggest lenders, reported on Wednesday a 2016 net profit attributable to shareholders of 4.8 billion Moroccan dirhams ($475.85 million), up 5.7 percent from a year ago.

The bank, controlled by Moroccan royal family holding SNI, said total consolidated assets rose 4.3 percent, while net banking income rose 3.6 percent to 19.7 billion dirhams. ($1 = 10.0872 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; editing by Patrick Markey)