CORRECTED-Moroccan lender BCP buys into I.Coast's Atlantique
#Corrections News
June 18, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Moroccan lender BCP buys into I.Coast's Atlantique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects currency from euros to dirhams)

ABIDJAN, June 7 (Reuters) - Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) , Morocco’s second biggest lender, will invest 1 billion dirhams ($114 million) for a 50 percent stake in Ivory Coast’s Group Banque Atlantique, the two companies announced on Thursday.

”We are going to invest around 1 billion,“ BCP’s CEO Rachid Agoumi told a press conference in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital, Abidjan. ”That will allow us to be in seven countries in Africa. ($1 = 8.77 dirhams) (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
