#Credit Markets
April 16, 2012 / 5:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-BPCE confirms to buy 5 pct stake in Morocco bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS/RABAT, April 16 (Reuters) - French cooperative bank BPCE confirmed it had agreed to buy a 5 percent stake in Morocco’s third-biggest lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) under a capital increase plan.

Two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters earlier on Monday that BPCE would start by acquiring a 5 percent stake in BCP and could later increase the stake to as much as 15 percent.

A BPCE spokesman had no comment on possible plans to expand the partnership which BPCE said in a statement on Monday would enable the creation of financial products and services between Morocco and France.

BPCE said the capital increase would take place at 201 Moroccan dirham a share, which is above BCP’s last closing share price of 196.50 euros on Friday. The total offer for the 5 percent stake is 141 million euros.

The Moroccan bourse watchdog CDVM suspended trading of BCP shares on Friday pending an “important announcement.”

One of the sources had told Reuters: “BCP is prepared to give BPCE as much as 15 percent through two subsequent capital increases of 5 percent each.”

The plan to take a 5 percent stake in the Moroccan lender, which has a market capitalisation of 30.8 billion dirham ($3.6 billion), was first reported on Monday by news website Wansquare.

BPCE in December announced the sale of a 23.8 percent stake in Moroccan mortgage lender Credit Immobilier et Hotelier for close to 120 million euros.

The Moroccan government last year raised 5.3 billion dirham by selling a 20 percent stake in BCP at a time when a spending spree to contain street protests inspired by the Arab Spring revolts has burdened public finances. ($1 = 8.5037 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Additional reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Julien Ponthus and Matthieu Protard in Paris; Editing by David Holmes)

