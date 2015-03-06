UPDATE 1-Morocco's Bank BCP posts 12.5 pct rise in 2014 net profit

(Adds details)

RABAT, March 6 (Reuters) - Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP), one of Morocco’s three biggest lenders, reported a 12.5 percent rise in 2014 net profit, helped by a jump in income from sub-Saharan Africa, and raised its dividend 10.5 percent.

The bank said in a statement on Friday that net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 2.2 billion Moroccan dirham ($224.9 million), although the profit rise was held back by an increase in provisions for bad loans.

Shares of BCP opened 1.85 percent on the Casablanca stock exchange after the results announcement.

The bank said its net banking income rose 12 percent to 14.7 billion dirhams, thanks to its sub-Saharan subsidiary Groupe Banque Atlantique where net banking income jumped 26 percent.

Deposits rose 9.5 percent to 229.9 billion dirhams, representing a 26.8 percent share of the Moroccan market and including 79.2 billion dirhams of remittances from Moroccans living abroad, the bank said.

But as with other Moroccan banks, an economic slowdown in the country in recent years, along with other risks in Africa, contributed to a rise in bad loans to 10.4 billion dirhams at the end of 2014, from 8.3 billion in 2013.

The bank said it had set aside 205 million dirhams of additional provisions, taking total provisions to 2.3 billion dirhams at the end of 2014.

Total loans rose 3.1 pct to 206.1 billion dirhams.

The Bank proposed a dividend of 5.25 dirhams per share, up 10.5 pct from 2013 ($1 = 9.7806 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by David Clarke)