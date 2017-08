RABAT, July 28 (Reuters) - Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) , one of Morocco's three biggest lenders, said half-year net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 13 percent to 1.4 billion dirhams ($143.48 million), thanks to structural changes in the company.

Net banking income rose 5.5 percent to 8.1 billion dirhams, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 9.7572 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Susan Thomas)