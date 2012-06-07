FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moroccan bourse suspends trading in lender BCP
June 7, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 5 years ago

Moroccan bourse suspends trading in lender BCP

RABAT, June 7 (Reuters) - Morocco’s stock exchange regulator on Thursday suspended trading in the country’s second-biggest lender Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP) pending an important announcement, which traders linked to a possible acquisition in Africa.

Watchdog CDVM did not give details of reasons for the suspension.

Traders in the Casablanca bourse said BCP may announce the acquisition of a stake in Ivorian lender Banque Atlantique, which has a total balance sheet of around $1.5 billion. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by David Holmes)

