Morocco's BMCE Bank hires banks for $500 million bond deal

RABAT, June 4 (Reuters) - Morocco’s BMCE Bank has hired Barclays, Citibank and BNP Paribas as advisers on a planned 500 million 5-year dollar-denominated bond, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

BMCE Bank said it had won approval to issue its first international bond.

The bank has been using income from its domestic market to expand in Africa over the past decade. It has subsidiaries in seven African states, plus branches in Europe catering to Moroccan expatriates. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi. Editing by Jane Merriman)