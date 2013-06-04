FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morocco's BMCE Bank plans $500 million bond deal
June 4, 2013 / 5:22 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Morocco's BMCE Bank plans $500 million bond deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds timing of bond deal)

RABAT, June 4 (Reuters) - Morocco’s BMCE Bank is planning to issue 500 million 5-year dollar-denominated bond during the last two weeks of June, a source from the bank told Reuters.

BMCE Bank has hired Barclays, Citibank and BNP Paribas as advisers for the deal, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

BMCE Bank said it had won approval to issue its first international bond.

The bank has been using income from its domestic market to expand in Africa over the past decade. It has subsidiaries in seven African states, plus branches in Europe catering to Moroccan expatriates. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

