RABAT, March 30 (Reuters) - Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).

BMCE cited growth in banking activities as the reason for the profit boost, in a statement carried by L'Economiste newspaper. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki, editing by David Evans)