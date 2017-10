LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco, rated BBB-/BBB-, is planning to issue a 10-year US dollar-denominated 144a/Reg S bond.

The sovereign is wrapping up investor meetings in London after conducting roadshows in the Middle East and the US last week.

The new issue is expected to price as early as Wednesday.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis are the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy.)