LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has set initial price guidance at Treasuries plus 300bp area for a benchmark 10-year bond (Reg S/144A) via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis, according to a lead manager. Rated BBB-/BBB- the bond is expected to price on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Sudip Roy