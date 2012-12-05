Morocco launches dual-tranche USD deal

LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco, rated BBB-/BBB-, has launched a dual-tranche 144a/Reg S US dollar-denominated bond deal, according to a source.

The sovereign has launched a previously announced USD1bn 10-year tranche at a spread of 275bp over US Treasuries, at the tight end of revised guidance of 280bp over plus or minus 5bp.

It has also added a USD500m 30-year tranche, which was launched at a spread of 290bp over US Treasuries.

Books on the deal will go subject at 1330 GMT.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis are the bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting By Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Alex Chambers)