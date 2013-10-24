FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco may raise additional $750 mln in bond issue in 2013 - govt source
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2013 / 12:03 PM / 4 years ago

Morocco may raise additional $750 mln in bond issue in 2013 - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Morocco may raise an additional $750 million through foreign bond issues by the end of this year to meet 2013 financing commitments, and another $1.5 billion next year to help cover part of its budget deficit, according to a finance ministry source and a draft of the 2014 budget.

The issues could come from conventional bonds or Sukuk (Islamic bonds), the source said, declining to be named because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The North African kingdom in May raised an initial $750 million with a conventional bond, which has since performed well in the secondary market, partly because the government has taken steps to strengthen finances by cutting subsidies. (Reporting by Aziz El-Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.