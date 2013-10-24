UPDATE 1-Morocco may raise additional $750 mln in bond issue in 2013 - source

(Adds comments from source, and government)

By Aziz El Yaakoubi

RABAT, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Morocco may raise an additional $750 million through foreign bond issues by the end of this year to meet 2013 financing commitments, according to a finance ministry source and a draft of the 2014 budget.

It also may need another $1.5 billion next year to help cover part of its budget deficit.

The issues could come from conventional bonds or Sukuk (Islamic bonds), the source said, declining to be named.

The North African kingdom in May raised an initial $750 million with a conventional bond, which has since performed well in the secondary market, partly because the government has taken steps to strengthen finances by cutting subsidies.

“Technically the process is quite ready, either though a bond issue or in Sukuk. The market conditions would define the moment to go,” the source said.

Analysts said cheap loans in the international market may discount the Sukuk option for the Moroccan government, even though the Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has given its backing to Morocco’s first Islamic bonds.

Budget Minister Idriss al-Azami declined to comment when asked by Reuters, but said:

“We use the domestic market to raise 75 percent of the budget deficit, while we will mobilise foreign borrowing to plug the other 25 percent. It depends on the markets conditions, I can’t say more.”

The cash-strapped country may raise another $1.5 billion next year to cover part of a deficit expected to reach $5.71 billion in 2014, according to the draft of the national budget.

The 2014 draft budget sets a budget deficit target of 4.9 percent of gross domestic product, down from an estimated 5.5 percent this year.

The government expects the economy to grow 4.2 percent although the state planning agency has said the growth would slow to 2.5 pct in 2014, citing the international economic climate and the financing conditions for the government as reasons.

Morocco is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank to cut spending and reform subsidies, taxation and its pension system. The demands are linked to a two-year, $6.2 billion precautionary credit line agreed by the IMF in 2012. (Additional reporting by Sudip Roy in London; Editing by Patrick Markey/Jeremy Gaunt)