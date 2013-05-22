FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morocco sets guidance on dual-tranche tap
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 10:07 AM / in 4 years

Morocco sets guidance on dual-tranche tap

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has set initial price guidance on a reopening of its 2022 and 2042 US dollar bonds.

The sovereign, rated BBB-/BBB-, has set initial price thoughts of 220bp area over US Treasuries (equivalent to 4.125% area) for a tap of its 4.25% USD1bn December 2022 note and of 237.5bp area over Treasuries (equivalent to 5.5% area) for a tap of its 5.5% USD500m December 2042 note.

The size of the reopening is still to be determined.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to launch and price today. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Philip Wright)

