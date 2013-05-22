FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Morocco sets final spread on tap of 2022 and 2042 Eurobonds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 22, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

Morocco sets final spread on tap of 2022 and 2042 Eurobonds

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Morocco has set a final spread on a tap of its 2022 and 2042 US dollar bonds.

The sovereign, rated BBB-/BBB-, has set a final level of 220bp over US Treasuries for a tap of its USD1bn 4.25% December 2022 note and of 237.5bp over US Treasuries for a tap of its USD500m 5.50% December 2042 note.

Initial guidance levels were 220bp area and 237.5bp area over US Treasuries respectively.

The size of the reopening is still to be determined.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Natixis are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price Wednesday. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.