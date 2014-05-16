FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Moroccan bourse suspends trading in cooking oil producer Lesieur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, May 16 (Reuters) - Morocco’s financial market watchdog has suspended trading in cooking oil producer Lesieur Cristal pending an important announcement, it said on Friday.

The move comes days after rumours that the investment arm of Morocco’s royal family, SNI, would sell its remaining 23 percent stake in Lesieur, as it moves to focus mostly on renewable energy, mining, telecoms and tourism.

SNI sold a 41 percent stake in Lesieur Cristal to French oilseed group Sofiproteol in 2011. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
