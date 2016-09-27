FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morocco delays flexible currency system till H2 2017 -cenbank chief
September 27, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Morocco delays flexible currency system till H2 2017 -cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Morocco will postpone the introduction of a flexible exchange rate system until the second half of 2017 to allow the government and other involved parties more time to prepare, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.

"We will launch an awareness campaign to explain to different players including the finance ministry, banks, media and others that it is a structural turning point," Abdellatif Jouahri told reporters.

The bank had previously said it would introduce a flexible exchange rate system at the start of 2017. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

