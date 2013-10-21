FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morocco cenbank chief sees more flexible dirham in 3 years
October 21, 2013 / 1:57 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Morocco cenbank chief sees more flexible dirham in 3 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with planned band widening, detail)

LISBON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The governor of Morocco’s central bank said on Monday he expected the country to make a transition to a more flexible currency exchange system over the next three years.

Morocco’s government has for years held out the prospect of a freer currency regime to make it less risky to invest in the north African country.

In a recent report, the IMF said Morocco would benefit from more exchange rate flexibility to make its economy more competitive and able to absorb shocks.

But the country has maintained what is mostly a peg to the euro for fear that added dirham volatility could damage exports to Morocco’s main trading partners in the euro zone.

“For us (the transition) will be in the next three years, in other words, progressively,” Central Bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri told journalists during a visit to Lisbon.

He said a move to more foreign exchange rate flexibility “could start with a widening of the currency bands, which would be a first step,” he said.

“After a second step there would be a third which would lead to the rules of the market (setting the foreign exchange rate),” he said, without elaborating on what the second phase would be.

Jouahri said a prerequisite for freeing up the exchange rate was stable prices and a solid financial and banking system. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves; writing by Axel Bugge; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

