Morocco central bank plans Islamic interbank market
March 24, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Morocco central bank plans Islamic interbank market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 24 (Reuters) - The Moroccan central bank says it is planning an Islamic interbank market as the country prepares to launch islamic finances, bank chief Abdellatif Jouahri said on Tuesday.

Jouahri said islamic banks may also create agreements -wakala - with each other to ensure liquidity.

Morocco is also planning to revise its currency basket weightings. “We have completed work on revising the basket weightings,” Jouahri told reporters.

Jouahri said the central bank had decided on the weighting to use and was waiting for favourable market conditions.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
