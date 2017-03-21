FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 5 months ago

Morocco's central bank keeps interest rate at 2.25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank said on Tuesday it was holding its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent and that it expects economic growth to reach 4.3 percent due to a recovery in agricultural output.

The bank said inflation had remained stable at 1.6 in 2016, as forecast. In January 2017 inflation rose to 2.1 percent, but it is expected to fall to 1.1 later in the year, the bank said. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

