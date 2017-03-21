FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Morocco's central bank keeps interest rate at 2.25 pct
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
March 21, 2017 / 3:00 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Morocco's central bank keeps interest rate at 2.25 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Economic growth expected to reach 4.3 percent

* Agriculture contributing to increase

* Inflation expected to stabilise after January rise (Adds details)

RABAT, March 21 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank said on Tuesday it was holding its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent and that it expects economic growth to reach 4.3 percent, up from 1.1 percent last year, due to a recovery in agricultural output.

Agriculture accounts for about 15 percent of Morocco's economy, and the bank said the sector's contribution to growth would be 11.5 percent, rising from 9.6 percent last year. It said it expects cereal production to reach 7.8 million tonnes.

Morocco has been suffering its worst harvests in decades.

The bank said "better weather conditions and improved foreign demand" would accelerate growth in the medium term, though overall growth would fall back slightly to 3.8 in 2018.

The bank, known as Bank al-Maghrib, said inflation remained stable at 1.6 in 2016, as forecast. In January 2017, inflation rose to 2.1 percent, but it is expected to drop to 1.1 later in the year.

The bank said it expects the budget deficit to reach 3.7 percent of GDP in 2017, before decreasing slightly to 3.4 in 2018. Due to lower phosphate prices, Morocco's trade deficit in 2016 reached 18.2 percent, equivalent to 2.2 percent of GDP.

The bank forecast that the trade deficit would be 3.3 percent of GDP in 2017, and 3.5 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Julia Glover)

