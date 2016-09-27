FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moroccan central bank keeps rates unchanged, sees 4 pct growth in 2017
September 27, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Moroccan central bank keeps rates unchanged, sees 4 pct growth in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the inflation forecast was consistent with its price stability objective.

The bank, known as Bank al-Maghrib, said it expected inflation to remain around 1.6 percent in 2016 and fall to 1.2 percent in 2017.

Expecting agricultural output to rebound in 2017 from the worst drought in decades to hit North Africa, the bank said growth would jump to 4 percent next year from an estimated 1.4 percent in 2016. It had previously expected the economy to grow by 1.2 percent in 2016.

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
