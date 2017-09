RABAT, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Moroccan property developer Generale Immobiliere (CGI) will delist its shares from Casablanca Stock Exchange, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, as the country’s king ordered an investigation into the state-run business over customer complaints.

Last week, market watchdog CDVM suspended trading in CGI. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)