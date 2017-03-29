FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Morocco's SNI says 2016 profit up 34 pct - local media
March 29, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

Morocco's SNI says 2016 profit up 34 pct - local media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 29 (Reuters) - Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 4.43 billion Moroccan dirhams ($43.11 million) from 3.31 billion dirhams a year earlier, a financial statement published in the Le Matin newspaper, which is close to the palace. ($1 = 9.9746 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; writing by Patrick Markey)

