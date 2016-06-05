Morocco aims for flexible currency system in early 2017 - c.bank gov

ABU DHABI, June 5 (Reuters) - Morocco is aiming to introduce a flexible currency exchange system in the early part of 2017, its central bank governor said on Sunday.

"We are considering the move currently from fixed exchange rate to a flexible exchange rate," Abdellatif Jouahri told reporters on the sidelines of an Arab finance ministers event.

Jouahri said that the country would be working with a technical mission from the International Monetary Fund during the second half of this year as part of introducing the currency move. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Toby Chopra)