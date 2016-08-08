FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Morocco considering widening currency bands for dirham - sources
August 8, 2016

Morocco considering widening currency bands for dirham - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Morocco is considering widening the official bands for fluctuation of the dirham by around 5 percent in 2017, as a first phase in plans to introduce a flexible exchange rate system, two sources familiar with the process said.

Morocco has been working with a technical mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during the second half of this year as part of introducing the currency move.

In a written response to Reuters, the central said that it was still working on reforms and declined to give any details.

But the sources said the central bank is expected to remove the currency basket weightings fully in a few years depending on market reactions. It wants to take advantage of higher reserves to push currency reforms and target inflation, the sources said. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Patrick Markey and Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
