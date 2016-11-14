Eyeing dirham float, Morocco plans hard currency interbank market

MARRAKESH, Morocco, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Morocco plans to introduce a foreign currency interbank market next year, the head of the central bank said, outlining a step towards a gradual flotation of its pegged dirham currency.

The Middle East region's biggest energy importer, Morocco has this year been working with the International Monetary Fund on liberalising its currency regime as the drop in global oil prices has helped strengthen its finances.

"We are planning an interbank market for foreign currency in 2017," central bank head Abdellatif Jouahri told Reuters.

Two sources familiar with the process said the bank would intervene on regular basis using the country's foreign reserves to ensure liquidity in the interbank market.

"This will happen later," Jouahri said, declining to give details.

Morocco's foreign exchange reserves stood at more than 251 billion dirhams ($25.25 billion) at the end of October, covering more than seven months of imports. The central bank has said it expects that to rise to eight months by the end of 2017.

The dirham's exchange rate is currently fixed via a peg that is 60 percent weighted to the euro and 40 percent to the dollar.

A central bank source said that, in parallel with the introduction of an interbank market, the peg would be eased to allow the currency to trade within a narrow range.

That trading band would be gradually widened with a view to fully removing the peg in a few years, depending on the market response, the source said.

Along with currency liberalisation, the central bank also hopes to adopt a policy of inflation targeting.

Morocco has already done more than other North African countries to adopt the economic reforms required by international lenders, curbing its deficit, ending fuel subsidies and freezing public sector hiring.

The government still controls the prices of wheat, sugar and cooking gas.