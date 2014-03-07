Moroccan GDP growth seen at 2.5 pct in 2014, 3.7 pct in 2015- planning agency

RABAT, June 26 (Reuters) - Morocco’s state planning agency said on Thursday it expected gross domestic product growth to jump to 3.7 pct in 2015 from 2.5 pct in 2014.

The country’s budget deficit would reach 5.2 percent of GDP in 2014, it said, above the 4.9 pct expected by the government.

The semi-autonomous agency also said the current account deficit would reach 7.4 pct of GDP in 2015, and public debt would keep rising to reach 67.6 pct of GDP. (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet)